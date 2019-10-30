PONTOTOC -- Mary Wages, 55, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at NMMC in Pontotoc. Services will be on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 31, 5-8PM and Friday, November 1, 10AM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Oasis of Love Church Cemetery.

