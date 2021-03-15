Ella Patricia "Pat" Quarles Wages, 82, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born October 5, 1938 in Lexington, Kentucky. She retired from Producers Compress, where she worked in the office. She loved taking care of her dogs, Addie, Little Bit and Sugar. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. A visitation will be at United Funeral Service on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from 11:00a.m. until service time at 1:00p.m. Bro. Don Chandler will officiate. She is survived by a daughter, Lisa Wages and a grandson, Walt Lyons, both of New Albany; a brother, Stanley Quarles of Bridgetown, MS. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. "Bob" Wages; her mother, Lena Denton Quarles; two daughters, Mary Ella Wages and Julia Ann Wages; a brother, Marl Lee Quarles; and three sisters, Shirlene Meek, Margaret Limberg and Betty Wilkins. Pallbearers will be Toby Hill, Curtis Tate, John Ellis, Hunter Stanford, Bradley Smith and Jake Godwin. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
