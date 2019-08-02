PLANTERSVILLE -- Georgiann Waggoner, 58, passed away Thursday, August 01, 2019, at her residence in Plantersville. Services will be on Saturday August 3, 2019(Today) at 11:30 AM at First Baptist Church, Plantersville. Visitation will be on 10:30 AM - Service time only at the church. Burial will follow at Plantersville Cemetery.

