Aberdeen — Dorothy "Dot" Nolen Wagnon, 77, passed away at her residence on Saturday, October 1, 2022. She was born in Aberdeen on May 21, 1945 to the late Frank and Laura Baker Nolen. Dot was a graduate of Aberdeen High School and married Arthur Wagnon in 1975. She was a devoted wife and mother and took great pride in being a homemaker. Dot was very devoted to her community where she volunteered with the Girl Scouts and she was also very involved with the VFW. One of her favorite things was helping prepare food for our veterans. Always looking to meet someones need, Dot helped others by making burial gowns for babies in what would become Angel Gowns of Mississippi. Being an expert seamstress, she also sewed many aprons for cancer and dialysis patients. Dot was extremely selfless, kind hearted and always looking for some way to help. This was possible for her great love she had for God and her willingness to let His light shine through her. She was a faithful member of Aberdeen First Presbyterian Church. Easing the burden for others and bringing joy into the world was her greatest joy in life. She loved her family, especially her grands and great grands, her church and her community. Dot is survived by her daughters, Linda Wagnon Hubbard (Richard) of Texas and Rebecca Grant of Becker; son, Robert Wagnon of Texas; sister, Frankie Provias, Aberdeen; grandchildren, Craig Schutte, Brandie Cole, Anthony Shattuck, Tyler Hutchins, Taylor Ely, Chelsea Bauers, John Wagnon and Matthew Wagnon; 9 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Dot is preceded in death by a son, Joey Hutchins; sister, Regina Jenkins and a great grandchild, Thorin Ely. Funeral Services will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church in Aberdeen with Rev. Tom Cheatham officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Cemetery in Verona, MS. Pallbearers will be John Hall, Rick Kennedy, Anthony Shattuck, Tyler Hutchins, Blake White and James White. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 11 AM until 12:30 PM at Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral Home. We will arrive at the church at 12:50 PM for the service at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Presbyterian Women of Aberdeen First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 238 Aberdeen, MS 39730. Condolences may be shared at tisdalelannmemorialfuneralhome.com.
