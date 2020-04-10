James "Jim" Alfred Waits, 91, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at NMMC-Gilmore in Amory. Born in Chillicothe, OH on July 18, 1928, he was a son of the late Alfred Waits and Sarah Elizabeth Montgomery Nelson. Jim was a strong willed and honest man. He was born and raised in Ohio, where he worked as a sewing machine mechanic at a garment plant. He served as an elder in a Presbyterian church. He was also a Mason in both Ohio and in Okolona, MS. In his younger years, he was known for being a prankster and he was full of stories of his mischief. Jim could make anyone laugh and he cultivated many happy memories with his family and friends over a lifetime. In his free time, he enjoyed quail and dove hunting and grilling out. He was an avid fan of NASCAR. Jim will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Jim is survived by his daughters, Linda Palmer (Ronnie), of Tupelo, Donna Chism, Wren; grandchildren, Rachael Hill (Ken), Tupelo, Ronda Stewart (Michael), Tupelo, Aaron Chism (Heather), Aberdeen, Breeann Tarnas (Cam), Michigan, Sydney Martin, New Mexico, Heather Dettmers (Mike), Houston, Texas; great-grandchildren, Sydney Kate Lockhart, Karli Hill, Palmer Lockhart, West Hill, Zachary Houk, Cole Stewart, Jase Stewart, Max Stewart, Oakes Stewart; sister, Wanda Smith (Jerry), brother, Harold Nelson (Earlma); and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Jean Waits; son, Rick Martin; brother, Gerald Nelson; step-father, Loar Nelson; and son-in-law, David Chism. A private family gathering will be held in Haughton Memorial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at eepicklefuneralhome.com
