TIPPAH COUNTY -- Dr. Gerald Martin Walden, 89, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday August 17 at 11 AM at Ripley Church of Christ. Visitation will be on Friday August 16 from 5 PM to 8 PM at Ripley Church of Christ. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Tippah Memorial Gardens.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.