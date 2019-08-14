TIPPAH COUNTY -- Dr. Gerald Martin Walden, 89, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday August 17 at 11 AM at Ripley Church of Christ. Visitation will be on Friday August 16 from 5 PM to 8 PM at Ripley Church of Christ. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Tippah Memorial Gardens.
