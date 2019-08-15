Dr. Gerald Martin Walden, 89, resident of Ripley, MS, peacefully departed this life to be with the Lord on August 13, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. Funeral Services honoring the life of Dr. Walden will be at 11 AM Saturday August 17 at the Ripley Church of Christ with Dr. Patrick Chapman and James Horton officiating. Interment will follow in Tippah Memorial Gardens at Ripley. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Dr. Walden was born May 9, 1930 in Baldwyn, MS, the son of the late Elick Martin and Pauline Devaughn Walden. He was a 1948 graduate of Tupelo High School, a graduate of Mississippi State University and a 1960 graduate of the University of Mississippi Medical School. He was a U. S. Navy Veteran, serving on the USS Borie, during the Korean War. Dr. Walden practiced medicine for 51 years in various cities, including Richland, Tupelo and Ripley. He served as the Ripley High School footbal team physician for many years and was an avid Mississippi State football fan. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, being outdoors and loved sharing time with his family. Dr. Walden was known for his generosity to others and was a faithful member of the Ripley Church of Christ. Visitation will be from 5 PM to 8 PM Friday, August 16 and will continue from 9 AM until 11 AM Saturday, August 17 at The Ripley Church of Christ. He is survived by three sons, Jim Martin Walden (Melinda) and Mark Franks Walden (Vicky), both of Ripley and Jerry Lee Walden of BAton Rouge, LA, three grandchildren, Laura Beth Walden (Sam Bell) and Brent Walden both of Tupelo, Elick Walden (Bailey) of Memphis, three step-grandchildren, Athena Meyers (Shawn) of Prattville, AL, Christy Givens (Stacy) and Whitney Stepp, both of Ripley and three step great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Paul Wayne Walden, his wife of 41 years, Zelda Louise Franks Walden and a grandson, Rodney Michael Walden. Pallbearers will be Elick Walden, Brent Walden, Michael Harrison, Mark Harrison, Kenny Schmitz and Tim McMillan. Honorary Pallbearers will be his professional colleagues, Dr. Charles Elliott, Dr. Tommy Simpson, Dr. Try Cappleman, Dr. Dwailia South-Bitter and Dr. Jimmy Meeks. The family request that memorials be directed to the memory of Dr. Gerald M. Walden at Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Walden family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
