Gilda Jean Allen Walden, 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving husband and children on Friday, April 16th at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS after a long and hard fight with cancer. Gilda was born on November 7, 1946 in Michie, TN. She graduated high school from Michie High School in Tennessee. After graduating high school, Gilda attended Northeast Mississippi Community college and then went on to attend The University of Mississippi where she earned a degree in Education in 1970. After college, she worked as a bank teller at People's Bank, and later she taught mathematics for several years at Booneville Vocational School. Later down the road, Gilda decided she was needed to help run the family business that had been in the Walden family since 1953. She became a co-owner of Walden's Supermarket. In 1998, Gilda established and transformed the deli/bakery area of the grocery store into a wonderful addition. Gilda was very well known in the Booneville community for her delicious donuts and cakes. Wilbert and Gilda were married for 52 wonderful years and during this time, they had three children: Cherie Jamieson, Bradley Walden, and Blakely Walden. All of the children were raised in Booneville, and Gilda's ultimate goal in life was loving and supporting her children any way she could. Gilda was a member of First Baptist Church of Booneville. She often times kept the church nursery. She was known for her love for children. Her grandchildren and many other family friends' children called her "Mama G." Gilda was a member of the Junior Woman's Club, and she served as a Girl Scout leader for many years. Gilda's hobbies included cooking, traveling extensively, shopping, smocking, cross- stitching, attending Ole Miss football games, watching her "pet" deer graze in the back yard, and spending lots of time with her grandchildren. Survivors include her husband, Wilbert Walden of Booneville, MS; one daughter Cherie Jamieson of Southaven, MS; two sons, Bradley (Sheila) Walden of Booneville, MS; Blakely Walden (Taylor) of Madison, MS; a brother, Randy Allen of Corinth, MS; two sisters Teresa Moore of Michie, TN and Karen Allen of Corinth, MS. Gilda also has many grandchildren who adored her including: Scarlett McCay, Rhett Reich, Rivers Reich, Jake Walden, Jaila Walden, and Harper Grace Walden, Gilda also is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Gilda is preceded in death by her parents Minnie Estelle and Gene "Speedy" Allen. Pallbearers for Gilda Walden will be: Andy Allen, Terry Cartwright, Willie Friar, Arthur Gandy, Chris Jones, Eddie Lindsey, David Moore, and Adam Sisk. Funeral arrangements for Gilda Walden will be limited to family. The private service will be held on April 20th, at 11:00 AM at McMillan Funeral home in Booneville, MS. A registry book will be provided for friends to sign on Monday, April 19th from 5-7 PM at McMillan Funeral Home in Booneville. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The American Cancer Society.
