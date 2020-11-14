Jerry Price Walden (78) passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at Landmark Nursing Facility in Booneville. He was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with his grandchildren and playing with his dog Rascal. He retired from the Railroad after 30 years of service. Private family services are Sunday, October 15, 2020 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Marty Roberts and Bro. Lonnie Murphy officiating. Burial will be in the Crossroads Cemetery. Jerry is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sandra Michael Walden of Booneville; his sons, Greg Walden (Karen) of Falkner and Michael Walden (Jimma) of Booneville; his brothers, Buddy Walden (Carol) of Indianola and Tom Walden of Booneville; his sister-in-law, Barbara Walden of Pascagoula; his grandchildren, Courtney Walden Tull (John) of Booneville, Brookelyn Walden Griffin (Sam) of Baldwyn, Jarrett Walden of Starkville and Janna Walden of Starkville; his fur baby, Lil' Rascal Price Walden and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Odein Walden; his brother, Joe Walden and his sister-in-law, Pat Walden. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
