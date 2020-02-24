SMITHVILLE, MISSISSIPPI -- Joy Bell Walden, 89, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at her residence in Ponchatoula, Mississippi. Services will be on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Smithville Baptiat Church, Smithville, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Smithville Baptist Church, Smithville, MS. Burial will follow at Young Memorial Garden.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.