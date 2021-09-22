Kathryn Ann Walden, 91, passed away on September 22, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House. Kathryn was born on April 4, 1930 to Alton and Alma Bowen. She graduated from Sherman High School in 1947 and continued her education at Ole Miss. In May of 1959 she married Carney Leon Walden of Tupelo. Kathryn was a faithful member of Harrisburg Baptist Church. There she joyfully served in the Faith Evangelism program for many years. She also was a member of the phone ministry and she loved being involved with the jail ministry. She was a big witness for Christ not only in words but by her actions. She taught Sunday School for many years. Kathryn enjoyed teaching etiquette classes from her home for many years. She tried her best to teach boys and girls how to be proper, and if you know her son Carney, she did a pretty good job. In November, 1965 she started working for MW Windows as an accountant executive. After her husband passed away, she moved to Pontotoc where she loved reading her Bible, taking care of her ferns and flowers, playing her piano, visiting with her family and many friends. She loved spending time each day on the phone with her friends. To know her was to love her. Kathryn is survived by her only son Carney and his wife Sandra (whom she called the boss), Two grandchildren Misty Vineyard (Clark) and Lance Walden (Kaylee) She had several Great-Grandchildren including one on the way here from Taiwan; Two nieces, Libby and Susan that she loved dearly; one sister-in-law, Mary Lou Walden Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and one sister Billie McCarthy. Visitation is Thursday September 23 at Harrisburg Baptist Church in Tupelo from 5pm until 8pm. and from 10a until service time at 11am at the church. Burial will be in the Bethel Methodist Cemetery in the Endville Community. Family request that those attending visitation and funeral services wear a face mask
