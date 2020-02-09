On Saturday morning, February 8, 2020 William Eugene Walden, 81, resident of Walnut, departed this life at his residence following a brief illness. Funeral Services honoring the Christian life of Mr. Walden will be at 11 AM Monday, February 10 at Providence Baptist Church. Bro. Truman Scarbrough and Bro. Caleb Davis will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Walden was born September 15, 1938 in Baldwyn, MS, the son of the late Zeke Eugene Walden and Nettie Prather Hester. A member of the last graduating class of Verona High School, he continued his education at Itawamba Communty College and on December 15, 1958 married his beloved wife, Blanche Eubanks Walden who survives. A devout Christian and member of Providence Baptist Church, Mr. Walden witnessed his faith daily. He was active in the ministry for over 55 years and his strong faith in God led him to serve many churches and communities. Mr. Walden was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend with a great sense of humor and a person admired and respected by all who knew him. He lived a life of service to his family, church and community . His life has left a great heritage for the family he loved and now leaves behind. Visitation will continue Monday until service time at Providence Baptist Church. In addition to his wife of 61 years, memories will be treasured by two children, David Walden (Sherri) of Collierville, TN and Gena Camburn (Grady) of Walnut, four grandchildren, Jason Walden (Patty) of Collierville, TN, Chris Walden (Jodie) of Olive Branch, MS, Heather Gunn (Jason) and Stephanie Harris (Robbie), both of Walnut and seven great grandchildren, Landon, Jacob, Preston, Dawson, Weston, Nolan and Zoey. "Christians ought to be the happiest people in the world".- William Eugene Walden The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Walden family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
