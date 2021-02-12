Dorothy Kay Waldo, 65, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021, at New Albany Health and Rehab in New Albany. Services will be on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 2PM at New Hope Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 14, 1PM until service time at New Hope Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Hatley Cemetery.

