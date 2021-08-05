With broken hearts and with the knowledge that our Heavenly Father will give us strength to endure, the family of Hunter Alex Waldon asks for your prayers in the loss of our much loved Hunter. A resident of Ripley, Hunter passed away Monday, August 2, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo at the young age of 16. Funeral Services remembering the life of Hunter will be at 11 AM Saturday, August 7 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery near Ripley. Hunter was born December 14, 2004 in Corinth, MS and is the son of Marcus and Arlene Cummings Waldon of Ripley. He was beginning his sophomore at Ripley High School and was presently employed as a service technician with North Mississippi Tire in Falkner. A member of Macedonia Deentown Baptist Church, Hunter was a typical country boy at heart who enjoyed riding 4-wheelers, fishing, videos and "hanging out" with friends. His fun loving spirit and love of family was apparent to all who were fortunate to know him. "We'll remember all the happiness, The joy and not the tears; The assurance and the confidence, And not irrational fears. Our lives have all been better, Because you have been there; So now we leave your memory, In God's all-loving care." Visitation will be from 5 PM to 8 PM Friday, August 5 and will continue from 9 AM to 11 AM Saturday, August 7 at The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to his parents, memories will continue to be shared by one sister, Hannah Lynn Waldon, two brothers, James and Jacob Waldon, all of Ripley, maternal grandmother, Dorris Cummings of Guys, TN, paternal grandparents, Jimmy and Faye Waldon of Walnut and two best friends, Eli Nelms and Zyler Clifton. He will also be loved and missed dearly by a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Hunter was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, James Cummins of Guys, TN. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Hunter's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
