Derek Mitchell Waldron, age 31, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born November 3, 1990 to Allen and Wendy Williams Waldron. Derek was a member of Pleasant Dale Baptist Church. He was an employee of Hooker Construction. Derek enjoyed spending time with his children, hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles and mud ridding. Services will be at 2:00 PM, Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Pleasant Dale Baptist Church, with Rev. Don Sparks and Rev. Byron Tate officiating; burial will follow in Warren Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include his children, Haley Waldron, Hunter Waldron and Carson Waldron; his parents, Allen and Wendy Waldron; his sister, Jessica Kleyla (Lee); a brother, Chris Waldron (Hollie); and nieces and nephews, Asher Kleyla, Malakai Kleyla, Hayden Waldron and Cohen Waldron. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hoy and Irene Williams and Elmer and Lucille Waldron. Pallbearers will be Chris Waldron, Lee Kleyla, Patrick Smith, Ben Holcomb, Cody Brooks, Randy Enlow, Travis Hardin and Kelby Walley. Visitation will be from 5 to 9 PM Saturday and from 1 to 2 PM Sunday at Pleasant Dale Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, 848 Adams Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103. Online condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
