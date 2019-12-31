Kathy Lynn Whitehead Waldrop, 59, resident of Walnut and beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Cornerstone Health & Rehabilitation Center in Corinth following an extended illness. Funeral Services remembering the life of Mrs. Waldrop will be at 1 PM Wednesday, January 1 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Porterfield and Bro. Jeremy Burnett officiating. Burial will follow in County Line Cemetery near Walnut. Mrs. Waldrop was born September 3, 1960 in Grand Junction, TN, the daughter of the late Waldon and Doralee Hopkins Whitehead. She received her education in the Benton County Public School System and was employed by The Wal-Mart Corporation and the manufacturing industry for much of her life. On February 16, 1990 she married her devoted husband of 29 years, Wendell Waldrop who survives. Mrs. Waldrop was a dedicated member of Faith Fellowship Church in Ripley as long as health permitted. Family activities, grandchildren and traveling were pleasures she enjoyed. Visitation will continue today until service time at The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to her husband, memories will be shared by her children, Amy Crawford (Bradley) of Chalybeate and Michael Edward Crum of Selmer, TN, four sisters, Bonnie McAlpin (Tim) of Grand Junction, TN, Brenda Burnett , Sandra Mercer and Dorothy Wilbanks, all of Walnut, one brother, James Whitehead (Zina) of Falkner, five grandchildren, Brodie, Macy and McKenzie Crum, Haley and Calie Crawford and a host of nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Rocky Crum and a brother, Ricky Whitehead. Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jimmy Mercer, Jeremy Burnett, Daniel Wilbanks, Randy Mercer, John Caldwell and Robbie Perkins. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Opinion Poll
POLL: Have you made a New Year's resolution?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.