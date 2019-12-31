Kathy Lynn Whitehead Waldrop

Kathy Lynn Whitehead Waldrop, 59, resident of Walnut and beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Cornerstone Health & Rehabilitation Center in Corinth following an extended illness. Funeral Services remembering the life of Mrs. Waldrop will be at 1 PM Wednesday, January 1 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Porterfield and Bro. Jeremy Burnett officiating. Burial will follow in County Line Cemetery near Walnut. Mrs. Waldrop was born September 3, 1960 in Grand Junction, TN, the daughter of the late Waldon and Doralee Hopkins Whitehead. She received her education in the Benton County Public School System and was employed by The Wal-Mart Corporation and the manufacturing industry for much of her life. On February 16, 1990 she married her devoted husband of 29 years, Wendell Waldrop who survives. Mrs. Waldrop was a dedicated member of Faith Fellowship Church in Ripley as long as health permitted. Family activities, grandchildren and traveling were pleasures she enjoyed. Visitation will continue today until service time at The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to her husband, memories will be shared by her children, Amy Crawford (Bradley) of Chalybeate and Michael Edward Crum of Selmer, TN, four sisters, Bonnie McAlpin (Tim) of Grand Junction, TN, Brenda Burnett , Sandra Mercer and Dorothy Wilbanks, all of Walnut, one brother, James Whitehead (Zina) of Falkner, five grandchildren, Brodie, Macy and McKenzie Crum, Haley and Calie Crawford and a host of nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Rocky Crum and a brother, Ricky Whitehead. Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jimmy Mercer, Jeremy Burnett, Daniel Wilbanks, Randy Mercer, John Caldwell and Robbie Perkins. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.