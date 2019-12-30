TIPPAH COUNTY -- Kathy Lynn Whitehead Waldrop, 59, RESIDENT OF WALNUT, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Cornerstone Health & Rehabilitation Center in Corinth. Services will be on Wednesday, January 1 at 1 PM at Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 31 at 5 PM at 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at County Line Cemetery near Walnut.

