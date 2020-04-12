COLUMBUS -- Myrtle Kyles Waldrop, 98, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at Trinity Healthcare Center in Columbus, Mississippi. Services will be on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Tuesday with only private family members attending at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Aberdeen, MS.

