Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.