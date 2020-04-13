Myrtle Ovella Kyles Waldrop, 98, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Trinity Nursing Home in Columbus. She was born in Pickens County, AL on October 6, 1921 to the late Artie Lee and Edna Ermine Junkins Kyles. Myrtle was born into a sharecropper family in Pickens County, AL. She was raised to know the value of hard work. When WWII began, Myrtle began working in Columbus sewing uniforms at a garment plant. It was there she was introduced to the love of her life, Compie Waldrop. They married on December 22, 1949 and together they were blessed with two sons. Myrtle and Compie built a house on land they purchased in Greenwood Springs and raised their children in the beautiful countryside. Myrtle worked in the Greenwood Springs lunchroom where she enjoyed serving children of the community and watching them grow up. Myrtle was a faithful member of Greenwood Springs Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday School teacher. From 1968 to 2008, she was the manager and caretaker of the Greenwood Springs Community Center. Myrtle also worked as an election poll worker. She was a homemaker and took pride in her home. She loved to cook and host guests. Myrtle was definitely the Martha Stewart of her time, and she probably cooked more hamburgers for her community than any fast food restaurant. The neighborhood kids always stopped by Myrtle's porch in the summertime for grape koolaid and sandwiches. She loved every minute of it. Above all else, Myrtle valued her relationship with her children and grandchildren. She loved playing ball with her grandchildren and was always close with each of them. Myrtle was a loving mother and grandmother, a devoted wife, and a friend to her community. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones. She lived a full life with countless happy memories that will remain in the hearts of her family forever. Myrtle is survived by her sons, Dennis Wayne Waldrop (Bonny), Joe Kyle Waldrop (Amy); grandchildren, Dustin Eric Waldrop, Ryan L. Waldrop, Nicholas Kyle Waldrop (Brittany); great-grandchildren, Lucas Waldrop, Tuff Waldrop; brother, Victor Kyles (Maurine); and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Compie Waldrop; sisters, Beatrice Burkhalter, Kitty Mae Babb; and brothers, George, William, Cleophus, and Wilford Kyles. A private funeral service will be held at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Oddfellows Cemetery in Aberdeen.
