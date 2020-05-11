Bennie Lawrence Waldrop Sr., 86, died Friday, May 8, 2020 at his home. He was born October 14, 1933 in Tylertown, Mississippi. He was one of ten children. He has always been a hard worker. He was an U.S. Army Veteran and a retiree from Greyhound. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and spending time with family and friends. He was survived by: his wife, Frances Waldrop; his son, Bennie L. Waldrop Jr. and his wife Lori; his daughter, Peggy Waldrop Shearer and her husband Edward; his son, James Waldrop and his wife Amanda; his granddaughter, Danielle Shearer Hodges and her husband Quincy "PJ" Hodges IV; and his sisters, Elizabeth Ard and Alaine Crain; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by: his parents, Luther and Gladys Waldrop; his wife Rose Waldrop; his 4 brothers, Ralph Waldrop, J.L. Waldrop, Vernon Waldrop, John Waldrop, and his 3 sisters, Dorothy Jeane Duplessis, Mary Tuttle, and Christine Suro. He was an active member of Lee's Chapel #2 Missionary Baptist Church in Leetown, Mississippi and enjoyed attending Wildwood Baptist Church in Tupelo, Mississippi. Rev. Jared Lee of Lee's Chapel #2 will officiate the service. Graveside Funeral Services were held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 10:30AM at Lee's Chapel #2 Baptist Church Cemetery in Leetown, Mississippi. Services are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home. Obituary, register book, and directions can be found on our webpage, www.mcdonaldfh.com.
