Amanda Walker

Amanda Lynn Walker, 25, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021 at her home in Hickory Flat. She was born March 3, 1995. Visitation is at United Funeral Service at 1pm until 3pm Friday, February 19, 2021. She is survived by her daughter, Lily Turner, her mother, Sandra Skelton, her father, Ronnie Rossetti, grandmother Lottie Taylor, sister Bridget Dickie, brother-in-law David Dickie, niece Gabbie Dickie, aunts Donna Walker and Rebecca Ash, uncles, Lonnie Ash Jr. and Donnie Rossetti, cousins, Anna Ash, Guy Ash, Erica Holmes, Hunter Holmes, Kyndale Homes, Mylee Holmes, Nick Howell, Gunner Howell, Skylar Miller, Samuel Rossetti, and Joseph Rossetti, and cousin-in-laws, Tyler Holmes and Stephanie Howell. For Online Condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.