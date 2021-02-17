Amanda Lynn Walker, 25, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021 at her home in Hickory Flat. She was born March 3, 1995. Visitation is at United Funeral Service at 1pm until 3pm Friday, February 19, 2021. She is survived by her daughter, Lily Turner, her mother, Sandra Skelton, her father, Ronnie Rossetti, grandmother Lottie Taylor, sister Bridget Dickie, brother-in-law David Dickie, niece Gabbie Dickie, aunts Donna Walker and Rebecca Ash, uncles, Lonnie Ash Jr. and Donnie Rossetti, cousins, Anna Ash, Guy Ash, Erica Holmes, Hunter Holmes, Kyndale Homes, Mylee Holmes, Nick Howell, Gunner Howell, Skylar Miller, Samuel Rossetti, and Joseph Rossetti, and cousin-in-laws, Tyler Holmes and Stephanie Howell. For Online Condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.