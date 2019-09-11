TUPELO, MS -- Angela Walker, 53, passed away Friday, September 06, 2019, in Booneville. Services will be on Saturday, September 14 at 12:00 noon at Macedonia Baptist Church in Corinth. Visitation will be on Friday evening, September 13 from 5:00pm until 7:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Wheeler Grove Cemetery.

