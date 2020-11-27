Barbara Gunn Walker passed away on November 24, 202 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. A member of New Providence M.B. Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Grave Side Service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1:00 at Porter's Memorial Park with Rev. Charles Kemp, officiating. Grayson-Porter's Mortuary is honored to be serving the Gunn/Walker Family. A Walk-Through will be at noon one hour prior to service. Survived by her husband, George Walker, one son; Anthony Gunn, two sisters; Gloria (Nelvin) Wallace of Belden, MS, Wanda (Michael) Gunn-Jones of Tupelo, MS. One sister-in-law, Mary (William) Harper of Tupelo, MS. Two brothers; Tommy Gunn and Raymond Gunn, Jr. of Tupelo. One brother-in-law, James (Jessica) Walker of Tupelo. Two grandchildren; Alliyah and Tavaris Gunn and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Katherine Gunn Locus, father, Raymond Gunn two brothers, Leroy and John Gunn. One sister-in-law, Mary (William) Harper of Tupelo, MS. Two brothers; Tommy Gunn and Raymond Gunn, Jr. of Tupelo. One brother-in-law, James (Jessica) Walker of Tupelo. Two grandchildren; Alliyah and Tavaris Gunn and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Katherine Gunn Locus, father, Raymond Gunn and two brothers, Leroy and John
