Sue Bethay was born in the Ozark Community in Itawamba County to Carl and Tabbie Walker. She graduated from Tupelo High School in 1954 where she played basketball for the Tupelo Wavettes. Sue married James Bethay in 1955 and they settled in Booneville where she lived until her death. Sue was a life member of the Booneville Junior Auxiliary, a member of the Woman's Club of Booneville and an avid Bridge player. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and is active in the United Methodist Women's organization. Sue is preceded in death by her mother, her father, one sister, and one brother, and survived by her husband of 66 years, James Bethay, two sons Larry (Sandi Bethay) and Lee, (Lydia Bethay) both of Booneville, three grandsons Kyle (Stephanie Bethay) of Corinth, Ryan (Tucker Bethay) of Lexington KY and Alex of Austin, TX, a great-granddaughter, Elliot Bethay and a great-grandson Cadle Bethay The funeral will occur Friday, September 3, 2021, at First United Methodist Church with visitation from 10am to 1pm and services beginning at 1. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park in Tupelo. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to First Methodist Church in Booneville. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
