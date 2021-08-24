On Saturday, August 21, 2021, Beulah Howard Walker, 75, resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home following an extended illness. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mrs. Walker will be at 3 PM Wednesday, August 25 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Joe Marsh officiating. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery. Born July 12, 1946 in Blue Mountain, MS, Mrs. Walker was the daughter of the late Floyd and Noer Smith Howard. She received her education in the Blue Mountain Public School System and was employed as a private housekeeper for many years. A member of West Ripley Baptist Church, Mrs. Walker was committed to her much loved family and was affectionately known as "Maw-Maw B" to all her precious grandchildren. The "glue that held the family together", she will be remembered for her expertise in the kitchen that included making her famous banana pudding. Gardening, canning, gaming on her phone, watching NASCAR and her love of Maxwell coffee were favorite pastimes she enjoyed. "Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories." Visitation will be from 12 noon to 3 PM Wednesday, August 25 at The Ripley Funeral Home. Memories will continue to be shared by three daughters, Waynette Walker (Rocky Winker), Dana Walker (Craig Duncan) and Stephanie Walker (Clay Clark), all of Ripley, one son, Michal Miller of Ripley, three brothers, Floyd Howard, Jr. and Billy Joe Howard (Jeanine), both of Ripley and Larry Joe Howard (Diane) of Hickory Flat, eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Danny Wayne Walker, her sister, Helen Novarise and a brother, Charles Howard. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Walker family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
