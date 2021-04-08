Billy Wayne Walker, 72, passed away Tuesday, April 06, 2021, at his home in Corinth. Services will be on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. Rest Cemetery. Burial will follow at St. Rest Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.