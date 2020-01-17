Carolyn Sykes Walker, 75, died Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Care Center of Aberdeen. She was born June 17, 1944 in Aberdeen to Durley Sykes and Lois Chandler Sykes. She was a life long resident of Aberdeen. Ms. Walker was a seamstress for Sharp Garment and she was a member of the Church of God. Services will be Monday, January 20, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel with Bro. Robert Moore officiating. Burial will be in New Prospect Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include one daughter, Vickie West (Chris Williams) of Aberdeen, MS; one son, Michael Walker of Jenoua, TX; three sisters Martha West (Ronald) of Hamilton, MS, Brenda Crump of Bay Springs, MS and Durlynn Lavender (Glenn) of Aberdeen, MS and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers James and Frank Sykes and one sister Linda Miller. Pallbearers will be family. Visitation will be Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
