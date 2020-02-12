CALHOUN CITY -- Catherine Walker, 69, passed away Friday, February 07, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Sat, Feb 15, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Friendship M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Fri, Feb 14, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Bruce, MS. Burial will follow at Friendship.

