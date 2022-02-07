James Chadwick "Chad" Walker, 89, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022, at his home. He was born June 30, 1932, to Calvin James and Liza Walker. He was a member of Booneville First Baptist Church since 1949, a Mason and Eastern Star. He worked as a State LP Gas Inspector for 34 years, and coached little league baseball. He was a member of the undefeated 1948 Booneville Football Team, and the first player to have a face mask on his helmet. He enjoyed watching Booneville Blue Devil Football, raising registered swine and showing them, and spending time with his family. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at McMillan Funeral Home with Dr. Lynn Jones and Bro. Jason Reed officiating, and LuAnne Ford delivering the eulogy. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Shelba Walker; two sons, Larry (Becky) Walker and Gary Walker; one daughter, Jeanna (Eddie) Sorto; four grandchildren, Priscilla (Corey) Pharr, Chad (Lizzy) Walker II, Charlie Sorto and Molly Sorto; and three great-grandchildren, Lexie Pharr, Allie-Kate Pharr and Garison Pharr. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one son, Jeff Walker. Pallbearers are Larry Walker, Gary Walker, Chad Walker II, Charlie Sorto, Garison Pharr and Corey Pharr. Honorary pallbearers are Eddie Sorto, Willie T. Jackson, Gary Spencer, Don Williams, Bobby Manley, Buddy Whitehead, Travis Childers, Mac Lindsey, the Booneville High School athletes and the OES and Masonic members. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
