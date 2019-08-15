Charles Harrison Walker, 75, peacefully went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital North MS. He was surrounded by his family and listening to "Neath The Oaks In The Grove" as he was welcomed into Heaven and greeted by many friends and faithful birddogs. The funeral service will be Sunday, August 18, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at Oxford-University United Methodist Church with Rev. Warren Black and Rev. Eddie Rester officiating. A private graveside service will be held in Clear Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 4:30 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. in West Hall at Waller Funeral Home. He was born April 5, 1944 in Morganton, NC, the only child of Glenn and Carease Harrison Walker. Throughout his childhood, he traveled with his parents to Kilmichael, MS where his mother was born and raised. He grew to love Mississippi and its flagship campus, The University of Mississippi, at a very young age. He became a very devoted Ole Miss fan by listening to football games on the radio. He played football while he was a student at Morganton High School and at Lees McRae Junior College in Banner Elk, NC. Charles always embraced and admired the history, heritage and integrity he felt were represented in Mississippi and at Ole Miss. This inspired him to transfer to Ole Miss in 1965 to continue his education. He married Mary Mitchell Walker from Shelby, NC on August 13, 1966 and she joined him in making Oxford their home. Charles graduated from Ole Miss in 1967, with a degree in Business Administration. While studying business law as an undergraduate, Charles came to the realization that he should pursue his keen interest in real estate law and land matters, He entered the University of Mississippi's School of Law and graduated with a Juris Doctorate in 1970. He practiced law briefly in Houston, MS then opened his own law practice on the square in Oxford in 1972 where it remains today. During his years practicing law in Oxford, he served as the attorney for The Board of Mental Health in Oxford and selflessly volunteered his skill and services to those in need and for causes close to his heart, including adoption. He was offered the opportunity to teach as an adjunct faculty member in the school of Business Administration. A gifted and admired teacher of a variety of classes, in 1977 he was offered a full-time faculty position and in 1984 he was awarded tenure. Known around the community for his distinguished voice, it was very meaningful to him to serve from 1987 to 1997 as the University's public address announcer for gridiron matchups in Vaught Hemingway Stadium. He later retired from the University in 2011 due to health reasons. Charles loved the outdoors and spending time at "The Farm" just outside of Oxford. An avid quail hunter, he raised Llewelyn setters and hunted quail until the birds started leaving in the late 90's. Throughout his years hunting, Charles kept a meticulous diary of every quail hunt and retired his faithful Browning shotgun after killing his 5000th quail. He also enjoyed deer and squirrel hunting. If you were ever a guest in Charles' deer stands, you enjoyed special seating salvaged from the original Ole Miss Baseball Stadium. He loved to read and especially enjoyed history and anything he could find relating to World Warr II. While largely recognized throughout the professional community, Charles' proudest recognition came from the faces of the hundreds of children he taught in Sunday school classes over 45 years. His knowledge of scripture and the Bible and his love of teaching led him to serve as lay speaker throughout churches in the Oxford and Lafayette County communities. Charles was a longtime and faithful member of Oxford-University United Methodist Church. Only second to his love for his Lord was his love for his family. He believed in quality time and lasting memories. Annual family vacations to Florida's gulf coast were mandatory and highly anticipated. A beach chair, cooler and portable CD player repeating Jimmy Buffet's best hits rivaled Heaven. His friends and family became honorary "Parrot Heads" as they joined Charles and Mary, filling charter busses, to travel all over the South to Buffet concerts. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Mitchell Walker of Oxford; two daughters, Caroline Walker Underwood and her husband, Todd and Mary Beth Walker Cantrell and her husband, John both of Tupelo; one son, Charles Jonathan Mitchell Walker and his wife, Sally Kate of Oxford; seven grandchildren, Mary Caroline Underwood, John Aaron Cantrell, Mary Alice Cantrell, Katherine Walker Cantrell, Thomas Harrison "Tom" Walker, Rosson Eli Walker and Jonathan Luke "Johnny" Walker. Memorial contributions in Mr. Walker's memory may be made to the Charles H. Walker Real Estate Scholarship Endowment, 406 University Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655 or Oxford-University United Methodist Church, 424 S. 10th Street, Oxford, MS 38655. For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
