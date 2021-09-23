Christopher Lee Walker, 38, of Tupelo, MS, died Thursday September 16, 2021 at North MS Medical Center. He was born June 8, 1983 in Tupelo, MS to Richard Walker and the late Doris Ann Claiborne. From the moment he was born, his inner joy seemed to shine. Everyone loved him instantaneously as he had a likeable personality. He was affectionately called "Chris" by his family and close friends. He attended Tupelo High School and was part of the class of 2001, where he played football and was in the marching band. He worked for Phillips Garden Center and was quite the handyman. He loved mowing yards, painting houses and fishing. But his true passion was detailing cars. He learned from the best as he worked for his grandfather at Walker's Clean Up Shop when he was a young boy. He enjoyed spending quality time with his children and doing things for "Maw Maw" around the house. Christopher was a member of Temple of Compassion and Deliverance under the leadership of Bishop Clarence Parks. He also fellowshipped with The Church of the Living God. Christopher is survived by his father; Richard (Shariah) Walker, sisters; Angel Walker and Hannah Walker; a cousin-brother; Zachari Ruff, four step-sisters: Gabrielle Gates, Kenya Gladney, Kyla Claiborne and Kierra Claiborne, two step-brothers: Evan Gates and Camrhon Claiborne, two daughters: Arianna Walker and Krislynn Walker, three sons: Avaante C. McSwain, Christian Walker and Jakobe Walker, his grandmother: Willie B. Ruff, his step-father: Rolan Claiborne, his girlfriend; Porshia Copeland, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Services will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Temple of Compassion and Deliverance, 1148 North Madison Street, Tupelo, MS 38804. viewing will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with Funeral Services at 1:00 p.m. Serenity-Autry Funeral Home, Pontotoc, MS is in charge of arrangements. For further information and online condolences please visit serenityfuneralhomeinc.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.