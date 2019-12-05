HOLLY SPRINGS -- David Walker, 83, passed away Monday, December 02, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on a later date with a celebration of life memorial at a location announced by the family. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

