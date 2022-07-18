Dean Walker- passed away after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Although she is now in heaven, it would be wrong to say that she lost her battle with the disease, because she fought a long and courageous fight. Through her you could see what perseverance and strength looked like. She was 84 years old. She was a lifelong resident of Tupelo, MS, where she was well loved by her family, friends, and community. Dean was married to Dudley Walker for 64 years, and she was the proud mother of 4 children, 11 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. She was the heart and soul of her family and they were her reason for living and laughing. She was larger than life--to know her was to love her, and she will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Dean is survived by her four children, Chip Walker (Thompson Station, TN), Tammy Wilson (Nolensville, TN), Jeff Walker and his wife Debbie (Thompson Station, TN) and Deanna Martin and her husband Tony (Cottontown, TN). Eleven grandchildren, Morgan Taylor (Joey), Nolensville, TN, Drew Wilson (Deborah) Clarksville, TN, Jake Martin (Shanna) Baldwyn, MS, Austin Martin, Cottontown, TN, Tyler Martin (Shelby), Gallatin, TN, Zach Martin (Alyson), Cottontown, TN, Amanda McElyea (Tony), Huntsville, AL, Faith Carter (Ryan), Thompson Station, TN, Kiersten Kirby (Geoff), Thompson Station, TN, Savannah Walker, Nashville, TN, Camille Walker, Thompson Station, TN and twelve great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dudley Walker and her parents, Homer and Flossie Stovall. The family will hold a Celebration of Life Service in Tupelo with details to be announced in the near future. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association. Your donation will aid with further research in hopes to find a cure for this heartbreaking disease. You can donate to the Alzheimer's Association online or to donate by check, please send to 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.