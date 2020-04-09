ABERDEEN -- Elnora Walker, 65, passed away Thursday, April 02, 2020, at Pioneer Monroe Regional Hospital in ABERDEEN. Services will be on Sat. 11 April 2020 at 12 PM at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be on controlled public viewiing at cemetery. at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.