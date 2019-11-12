OKOLONA -- Glinda Jean Walker, 63, passed away Wednesday, November 06, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus. Services will be on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11 am at Belle Memorial Chapel-Aberdeen. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10-11 am at Belle Memorial Chapel-Aberdeen.

