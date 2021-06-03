Herron Walker peacefully gained his angel wings on June 1st surrounded by his children who loved him dearly. He was born on May 16, 1940 in Marks, Mississippi to Orville and Ida Mae Walker. Herron drove a truck for many years and developed close friendships with co-workers who often referred to him as "High Stepper". Up until his most recent cancer diagnosis, Herron was active and often times you could find him drinking coffee with his friends at the Huddle House. He enjoyed keeping a tidy house with beautiful plants & flowers. He is survived by his children Lorinda Steward (Tommy), Shelda Waldo, Tony Walker (Joanna), and Christi Walker (Gerald), 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren including the one arriving soon, and 1 great great grandchild. He is also survived by his siblings Billy Walker, Ricky Walker, Dorothy Hooker, and Sheilda McDonald. Herron was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Inola Walker, son Vincie Walker, daughter-in-law Christy Walker, parents Orville and Ida Mae Walker, and brothers James K. Walker, I.T. Walker, and Donald Walker. Graveside service will be Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 1PM at Carey Springs Cemetery with Bro. Junior Ritchie officiating. Visitation will begin at 12PM continuing to service time Pallbearers will be his grandchildren Michael Osborn, Jason Osborn, Josh Steward, A.J. Chaboya, Anthony Walker, and Brandon Walker. Honorary Pallbearers are his granddaughter Selina Waldo and special friend Ms. Helen Washington. The family would like to extend a special thank you to his care providers at the Pontotoc Health and Rehab Center, North MS Medical Center (Pontotoc and Tupelo locations), North Mississippi Hematology and Oncology, Terry Miller, Josh Strickland, and Julian Hill.
