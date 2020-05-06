MEMPHIS, TN FORMERLY OF CHARLESTON -- John Henry Walker, 73, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at a residence in Coffeeville. Services will be on held at a later date at Charleston, MS. Burial will follow at St. John M.B. Church in Charleston. Serenity Daniels Funeral Home is in charge.

