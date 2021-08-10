Annie Lee Neal Walker Jordon, 78, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at U C Health Memorial Hospital North in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Services will be on August 14, 2021 with a Celebration of Life Graveside Service at 10:00 AM at Oddfellows Cemetery in Okolona. Visitation will be on August 13, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Fields Funeral Home located at 202 N Olive St Okolona, MS 38860 Family and friends can send flowers and condolences in memory of Annie to the funeral home. To help comfort the family during their time of bereavement, family and friends of Annie are invited to leave a sympathetic message in the guest book on the memorial page of Annie Lee Neal Walker Jordon at www.fieldsfunerals.com..

