54, passed away on Mon., June 15, 2020 in West Point. "Donnie Wayne" was born to his late parents, Mary K. Carouthers and C.J. Walker in West Point. He was a native of Okolona where he received his education from the Okolona Schools. Kenneth Walker is survived by his stepfather; Willie Carouthers of Okolona, One daughter; Santosh of Huntsville, Alabama. One brother; Christopher "Chris" Walker of Atlanta. Two grandchildren; Ethan and Marley. Two special cousins; Veronica Carouthers, and Annjeanette Walker of Huntsville, Alabama. The visitation will be Fri., June 19, 2020 from 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The graveside service will be Sat., June 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

