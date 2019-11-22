Larry "Boo" Walker, 28, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at CMCF in Pearl, MS. He was born February 13, 1991 in Cleveland, MS to Diane D. Walker and Larry Eugene Smith. He is survived by his wife: Brandi Walker, son; Laron Lee Mason; step-sons: Landon Crumpton, and Adin Crumpton, step-daughter; Allison Crumpton, mother; Diane D. Walker, brother; Olajuwon Quincy Lewis, all of New Albany, MS grandmother; Bobbie Fair-Walker of Holly Springs, MS, two aunts; Charjene Smith of Cleveland, MS and Hynefa Jones of Corinth, MS, uncle; Jerome Smith of Cleveland, MS, cousins; Angelia Walker, Najarvious Walker, Cedric Penson, Jr. and Andrew Walker. He was preceded in death by his father; Larry Eugene Smith and grandfather; Leon Walker. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home, New Albany, MS is assisting the family. For further information, please visit serenityfuneralhomeinc.com .
