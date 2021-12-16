Mark Anthony Walker was born on October 30, 1970 in Aberdeen, MS to the late Eular Jane Walker. He accepted Christ at a very young age, and was a member of Daniel Baptist Church in Aberdeen, MS. Mark was a very hardworking and respectable young man. He was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, mentor, and friend to those in need. There was no limit that he would go for anyone that asked for his help. He spent a lot of his time working and with his family and friends. He was especially excited when it came to fun days with his grand kids. He will be remembered for being courageous, fearless, loving and strong. Mark departed this life on December 9, 2021 in Tupelo, MS. He leaves to cherish his memories, his two children, daughter, Sloan Walker and son, Marcus Walker of Hamilton, MS; seven siblings, Barbara Ann (Sony) Stovall of West Point, MS, Robert Norris (Mae Louis) Blanchard of Amory, MS, Landra (Victor) Hodges of Aberdeen, MS, Lois Jean Lymon of MS, Lee Anna Hicks, Charles (Stacie) Blanchard, and Ella Mae Byrd, of Minneapolis, MN, and other relatives. Services will be Friday, December 17, 1 p.m. at Whitfield Cemetery, 20523 Hwy 8, Aberdeen, MS. Bailey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
