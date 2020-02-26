PHEBA, MS -- Mary P. Walker, 62, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Third Mt. Olive M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Pheba Community Cemetery.

