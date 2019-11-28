WEST POINT, MS -- Mazie I. Walker, 69, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS. Services will be on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at New St. Peter M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Pool's Memorial Gardens.

