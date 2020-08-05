WATER VALLEY -- Rev. Lugene Walker, 58, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at his home in Water Valley. Graveside . Services will be on Saturday August 8, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Oak Ridge Cemetery Water Valley . . Visitation will be on Friday August 7, 2020 5:00 - 7:00 at Serenity Daniels Funeral Home. Serenity Daniels is in charge of arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.