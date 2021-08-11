Sammy T. Walker passed away August 10, 2021 at the age of 57 at the Tippah County Hospital ER. He was born September 2, 1963 to Ken Walker and Patsy Cowsert Jeter in Ripley, MS. He was married to Linda Thrasher Walker, worked for Plumrose in the Meat Packing Department and attended Faith Fellowship Church. He is survived by his mother: Patsy Jeter of Dumas, MS; two brothers: David Walker of Dumas, MS, Neil Walker, Tonda Jeter of Dumas, MS; three nephews: Austin Walker, Derek Walker, Joshua Jeter. He was preceded in death by his wife: Linda Thrasher Walker; father: Ken Walker; his grandparents: Bilbo Cowsert and Lillia Cowsert, Jr. Walker and Vadie Walker; also preceded by his step-father: Henry Jeter. Visitation will be at the Faith Fellowship Church on Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the service starts at 1:00 p.m. Officiating will be Bro. Warren Harrell and Bro. Doc Shelton. Pallbearers will be: Joshua Jeter, Issac Shelton, Dominic Bledsoe, Greg Studdard. Interment will be at Paynes Chapel Cemetery in Ripley, MS. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
