On Saturday afternoon, February 19, 2022, Sandra Sneed Walker, resident of Falkner, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by family. Funeral Service remembering the precious life of Sandra was at 2 PM Monday, February 21 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmy Russell officiating. Her daughter, Ashley Reno had personal reflections and burial followed in Falkner Cemetery. Sandra was born March 13, 1968 in New Albany, MS, and is the daughter of Velma Robbins Street (Jimmy) of Blue Mountain and the late Jerry Sneed. She was a 1986 graduate of Blue Mountain High School and was a devoted homemaker throughout her life. A Christian, Sandra had a great love for the outdoors that included, deer hunting, tending to her flower beds and garden, mowing her yard and riding motorcycles. She considered her family her greatest achievement and would share every opportunity to be a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, "Me-Me" and friend. Hobbies included cooking, crocheting and shopping. Sandra's impact was best measured by the countless people whose lives she touched with her extraordinary grace and strength. She gave us her whole heart and we shall carry her in ours forever. In addition to her mother, loving memories will continue to be shared by her husband, Kerry "Bruiser" Walker, a daughter, Ashley Reno (Barrett), a son, Robert Colt Walker, all of Falkner, three sisters, Regina Sugarbaker (Joe) and Kayla Hensley, both of Blue Mountain and Virginia Strickland (Jimmy) of Cedar Grove, TN and her five much adored grandchildren, Layton and Graham Essary, Maddox, Willa and Roux Reno. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Sandra's family at ripleyfuneralhome.
