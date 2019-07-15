TUPELO -- Sara Walker, 91, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Leeper House (Green Houses), Methodist Senior Services, in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11 AM at First Presbyterian Church, Tupelo . Visitation will be on Thursday from 10 AM - service time at the church. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

