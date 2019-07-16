Tupelo-Sara Wilson "Sabo" Walker, a true Southern Belle, found her Heavenly Father July 15, 2019 after a two year stay at United Methodist Senior Services-Leeper Greenhouse in Tupelo. Sara was born in Tupelo, MS. on November 24, 1927 to the late William Barnes and Sara Greaves Wilson. She graduated with distinction from Tupelo High School in l941 and was a vocalist with the Tupelo High School orchestra. Sara attended the University of Mississippi where she pledged Chi Omega. During World War II, she had her own program as a soloist on Tupelo's WELO Radio Station. After singing for different orchestras , she was approached by the Philharmonic. On December 28, 1948 at First Presbyterian, Sara married Albert Bedford Walker, Sr of Corinth, MS. Albert and Sara made Tupelo their permanent home. She was an lifetime active member of First Presbyterian Church In Tupelo, MS. Sara was a member of many charities and organizations including the Tupelo Auxiliary and the Tupelo Reading Club. As a lover of the arts, she enjoyed oil painting, poetry, piano, bridge, and was an avid reader. She has a vast knowledge of all the United States Presidents and their wives as well. Sara retired after many years of service with Tupelo Surgery Clinic. Survivors include two sons; Albert Bedford Walker, MD (Anna)of Magnolia Springs, AL; Brooks Wilson Walker of Plantersville; and a daughter, Sara Elise Jones of Tupelo, 7 Grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren . She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Sara Wilson; her husband Albert Bedford Walker Sr, who died on Sept. 11, 2002.; her brothers, Bill, Julian and Stephen D Wilson. Pallbearers will be Grandson's; Jeff Walker, Evan Walker, Kyle Walker, and Seth Jones A service of Committal celebrating her life will be held at 11 AM Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church on Jefferson St with Rev. Dr. Ron Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery . Visitation will be at 10 AM Thursday in McFadden Hall at First Presbyterian. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving their friends.. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 400 Jefferson St.,, Tupelo Ms 38802. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
