TUPELO -- Lowell A. Walker Sr., 86, passed away Saturday, September 07, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00A.M. at Mt Sinai Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, September 13, 2019 4:30-6:30 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home 337 College Street Verona, MS. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant cemetery in Chesterille, MS.

