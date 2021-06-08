Mary Kristina "Tina" Walker, age 59, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021 at her residence. She was born March 19, 1962 to Charles Wayne and Pearlie Ann Johnson Gaines. Tina was a 1980 graduate of North Pontotoc High School. She was a member of Waterbrook Church. Tina enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jim Varnon officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her husband, Johnny Walker, whom she shared 41 years of marriage; her three daughters, Jama Elizabeth Rothe, Katelyn Marie Walker and Harley Nicole Walker; and her son, John Brandon Walker (Elizabeth Diane); her sister, Amy Wilson (Barry); four grandchildren, Gideon Asher Rothe, Auden Ever Walker, John Amos Walker and Raiden Lee Milstead; and two nephews, Jonathan and Jacob Wilson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Wayne Gaines and Pearlie Ann Johnson Gaines. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 PM Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.